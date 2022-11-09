Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The 39th Death Anniversary of Al-Haaj Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, former Senator (Sindh) as well as renowned industrialist and founder of Ashraf Group of Industries, was held with solemnity. Late Ch. Muhammad Ashraf is father of Chaudhry Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, Chairman Ashraf Group of Industries, Chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association. A large number of civil and high officials, politicians, farmers, elected members of national and provincial assemblies, former Nazims and local bodies members, present local bodies members and large number of people from Sindh and Punjab along with journalists group attended the death anniversary. The speakers paid tribute to the struggle made by late Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf to introduce revolutionary measures in the field of agriculture and rebuilding of socio-economic conditions in the remote areas.