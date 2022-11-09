Share:

Actors Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman have finalised their divorce, the couple announced on social media. Taking to Instagram, Rizvi shared a statement, stating that she and her husband of nine years have parted ways amicably.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Hasan and I have amicably finalised our divorce. We’ve been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us. And the final conclusion is to part our ways for the best,” she wrote.

“However, we are and will always be a family, as we continue to co-parent our two incredibly wonderful girls. Therefore, we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We’ve always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner,” Rizvi wrote.

Rizvi, in an April interview with Fuschia magazine, shared that she was friends with Noman and his family for years. The Sang-e-Mah star later fell in love with her and proposed. Rizvi shared she rejected Noman a few times but he kept proposing to her every Valentine's Day for eight years. She later agreed to marry him and the couple tied the knot in 2013.