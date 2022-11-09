Share:

PESHAWAR - Chairman of Qumi Watan Party (QWP) and former Interior Min­ister, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sher­pao while condemning Wazi­rabad long march incident said that it should not be politicized and all should wait for findings of the investigation. Addressing journalists at Tangi in Charsad­da district, the veteran politi­cian said that maintaining law and order and provision of se­curity to Imran Khan’s container was the responsibility of Punjab Government that was apparent­ly failed in its duties.

He said that PTI was enjoying power in Punjab where Chief Minister Pervez Elahi was its nominee and police may be al­lowed to perform its duties as per the law independently to probe Wazirabad’s incident transparently. Aftab Sherpao while endorsing the Prime Min­ister’s statement, said that in­vestigation of the unfortunate incident through an indepen­dent commission of Supreme Court was the right option.

He said blocking of roads in the guise of long marches and agitation politics should be avoided as it affects common man. Aftab Sherpao said that Imran Khan was known for taking u turns and dragging state institutions into politics for personal interest, adding his foreign conspiracy narra­tive was completely flopped. He said Imran’s long march was tantamount to destabilize democracy and create politi­cal instability. He said PTI de­spite its nearly 10 years rule was failed to address people’s problems. He said country’s future was lied in democra­cy as it was the only system through which Pakistan’s can achieve height of glory.