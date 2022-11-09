Share:

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that the Rawalpindi meeting and the meeting in London are the final round of important decisions.

Taking to Twitter, former interior minister wrote that all important decisions from election to selection will be made in Pindi this month. He added that the incompetent and unpopular government is a threat to economic, political and national security.

راولپنڈی کےاجلاس اورلندن میں ہونےوالی میٹنگ اہم فیصلوں کافائنل راؤنڈ ہےالیکشن سےلےکرسلیکشن تک سارےاہم فیصلےاسی مہینےپنڈی میں ہونگےنااہل غیرمقبول حکومت معاشی،سیاسی اورقومی سلامتی کےلیےخطرہ اورٹوٹ پھوٹ کا شکار ہےجتناغیرملکی دوروں پرخرچ ہوااُتنی امدادنہیں ملی۔سپریم کورٹ آخری امیدہے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) November 9, 2022

He also called out the government for the international visits, saying that Pakistan did not receive as much aid as the government has spent on foreign trips.

The former federal minister further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s delay in coming to Rawalpindi is part of the important strategy. While he claimed those who are making fun of the registration of FIR against attack on Imran Khan will be politically vanished.

He also said that he nation will be on the streets, while they [Sharif family] will be celebrating new years in London.

He said that the Supreme Court is the last hope.

Rashid said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari’s desires are dying.

While he also claimed that the elections will soon be held.