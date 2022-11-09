Share:

LAHORE - An exhibition basketball match between Quaid-e-Azam XI and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed XI will be played today (Wendesday) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Arambagh, Karachi. According to Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, this match is being organized under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and by the Karachi Basketball Association to celebrate the birth anniversary of ‘thinker of Pakistan’, Allama Iqbal. SOA Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput will grace the occasion as chief guest.