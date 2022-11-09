Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted 15 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under ter­rorism charges for creating disturbance and damaging the state properties. The court held that the prosecu­tion failed to prove charges against the accused. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the decision af­ter hearing detailed argu­ments of the defence coun­sel and prosecution, during the proceedings. Advocate Mian Mohsin Raza and Ad­vocate Saleem Khokhar rep­resented the TLP workers. Sheikhupura Factory Area police had registered a case against the TLP workers in 2021. Those acquitted were: Muhammad Younus, Sameer Akram, Shahzad, Nadeem, Naseem-Ullah, Zain and Osama Yousaf.