LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquitted 15 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges for creating disturbance and damaging the state properties. The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and prosecution, during the proceedings. Advocate Mian Mohsin Raza and Advocate Saleem Khokhar represented the TLP workers. Sheikhupura Factory Area police had registered a case against the TLP workers in 2021. Those acquitted were: Muhammad Younus, Sameer Akram, Shahzad, Nadeem, Naseem-Ullah, Zain and Osama Yousaf.
Share: