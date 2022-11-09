Share:

Once again, the government announced that the seventh digital housing and population census has been delayed for three months. This time the justification given is that the government was unable to arrange “foreign-source procurements” due to the “prevailing economic situation”.

An announcement of a delay of a few months in the process of one of the most important instruments of democracy would still be acceptable if delays are occurring once or twice. This census, which is also set to be the first digital census, has been delayed around three times. In April, reports stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set a timeframe of four months for the completion of the exercise based on the 2017 census and population statistics. However, the ECP became aware of how overly optimistic this timeline was and delayed the deadline of completion to a further four months in August. Alas, the third month is now on the way and the government has realised that the timeline estimated in August was too generous as well.

These are bad signs. The excuses given for the economic crisis or procedural issues are not justifiable since these difficulties should have been predicted. It is alarming that from the government’s statements, it appears that the fundamental starting steps have not even been completed yet and seem caught in bureaucratic red tape. The prospect is more foreboding considering this is the first digital census, which means a host of precautionary and training measures need to be undertaken as well—and we seem nowhere near satisfactory in completing that part of the process. It is important to back up the digital experiment with the regular paper trail since this is the first time. Training of staff and a whole host of other issues could lead to more errors in the count, which is why the implementation of digital setups is generally given more time.

A census is always hugely consequential—it can redefine constituencies, demographics, and limitations, thus having a big impact on elections and politics. The country already appears embroiled in a political crisis- with an attempted political assassination occurring in the past few days. This looks like a disaster in the making in terms of organisation.