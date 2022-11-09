Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Allama Iqbal through his poetry gave a message of freedom and consciousness to the Muslims of the sub-continent and a thought-provoking message for the youth.

In a message on the occasion of Iqbal Day on Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote that Allama Iqbal set the direction of the nation and took quaid-e-Azam’s caravan towards the destination. "On the birth anniversary of Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Punjab and the people of Punjab salute his greatness," he said.

علامہ اقبالؒ نے اپنی شاعری سے برصغیر کے مسلمانوں کو آزادی کا شعوردیا۔ علامہ اقبال ؒ نے قوم کی سمت متعین کی اورقائداعظم ؒ درماندہ قافلے کو منزل کی طرف لیکر چلے۔ علامہ اقبالؒ نے اپنی شاعری سے نوجوانوں کیلئے بھی فکر انگیزپیغام دیا۔#AllamaIqbal — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) November 9, 2022

Pervez Elahi said that Allama Iqbal performed a valuable duty of intellectual guidance to the Muslims of the subcontinent, he was not only a poet but also a reformer and a non-believer. He added that Allama Iqbal encouraged the youth to live as Shaheen, the teaching of self-reliance for the nation is a great favor of Allama Iqbal.

Punjab Chief Minister further said that following the philosophy of self-determination is the best way to express love for Allama Iqbal.

He also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is carrying forward the message of Allama Iqbal.