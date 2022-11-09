Share:

In a joint press conference, PM Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres appealed to global leaders and international financial institutions to provide debt relief to disaster-ridden countries like Pakistan. The two shed light on the environmental impact climate change has had on developing states in particular and called for collective action to be taken sooner rather than later. This renewed dedication to the cause must be backed up by consistent efforts to keep it in the limelight, generate compensation from the industrialised world, and by projects that focus on corrective action and rehabilitation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, during the COP27 summit, highlighted the devastation caused in Pakistan. Of course, the concerning facts speak for themselves but all in all, he informed the 100 heads of state gathered that Pakistan suffered a loss of at least $30 billion due to the floods. This is especially concerning given that Pakistan remains to be one of the lowest emitters in the world, and it does not have the financial means to embark upon a reconstruction process of the magnitude that is needed. As a solution, a debt swap was proposed through which the payment of debt could be exchanged for investment in rehabilitation projects across the country. This is bound to provide some relief and enable the country to focus on taking disaster management more seriously, all the while enforcing a sense of responsibility onto the rest of the world.

After much insistence, the COP27 agreed to discuss the issue further and put climate change on its agenda of issues that world leaders must come together to solve. Additionally, an acknowledgement of the fact that loss and damage finance was necessary for countries like Pakistan was made. These are important achievements because with the world’s leading countries taking part in the COP27 summit, fruitful dialogue and initiatives can take place.

UNSG Antonio Guterres rightly warned the world that we have come to a point where the only two paths forward include collective action or suicide when it comes to tackling global warming. The richer countries must look out for the poorer, all the while ensuring that their carbon footprint remains negligible. At the same time, countries like Pakistan must back up their stance with effective projects that translate words into actions and results.