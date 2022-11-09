Share:

HYDERABAD- Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to play their role for the success of the upcoming national anti-polio campaign so that the new generation could be protected from polio and saved from permanent disability. He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign that will continue from November 21 to 27. The environmental sample has been continuously negative for the past 2 years, which is definitely the result of the tireless efforts of the concerned officers and personnel, the DC said.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also directed the concerned officers to pay more attention to refusal cases. He urged the law enforcement agencies to ensure effective security arrangements for the polio teams during the campaign.

Briefing the meeting, N-Stop Officer Dr. Bisma Memon said during the upcoming anti-polio campaign, a target of 360,000 children up to the age of 5 years was fixed in 54 UCs of Hyderabad.

For this purpose, 82 EPI centers, 1,376 mobile teams, 151 fixed teams, 46 transit teams will administer anti-polio drops to children while 332 area in-charges and 95 UC MOs have been designated to monitor this process, Dr. Bisma said.

DHO Dr. Lala Jafar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai, Dr Jamshed Khanzada, Communication Officer Kazim Jatoi, Immunization Officer Dr. Dhani Bux, N Stop Officer Dr. Bisma Memon and others were present in the meeting.