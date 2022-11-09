Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - The district administration on Tuesday initiated action against burning of crops and trash to restrict increasing threats of smog in the environment. According to Deputy Commissioner Samee Ullah Farooq, there were 29 FIRs registered until now for burning crops with about Rs 500,000 fine imposed on the accused. Furthermore, the agriculture department was given instructions to take measures against smog emission, he said. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration for protecting the environment from the hazard of smog proliferation. He said today the weather arrived when it became necessary to overcome smog; adding that the administration was completely active to do the needful. He said the district administration was going to seal kilns that were not converted to zigzag technology. There were 63 kilns of the kind sealed with 29 of their owners booked with respective police stations across the district. He said the administration had already initiated a full-fledged drive to aware farmers of damages caused by smog. FOOLPROOF SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS TO BE ENSURE DURING ‘THAL JEEP RALLY’: DPO District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah Tuesday said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured for protection of the participants and the public of the 7th Thal Jeep Rally, which is going to start from November 10. During a visit to routes and main points of the jeep rally, DPO said that best security arrangements would be made during the mega event to prevent any untoward incident. He said that the police department was committed to provide a peaceful environment to the participants and the public in the event. He said that racers from all over the country would be participating in the event adding that their safety and protection would be top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that separate security and traffic plans would be made for the event.