ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the Local Government election schedule of special seats in different districts of Balochistan, under which the candidates can submit nomination papers till November 12. The electoral watchdog has issued the schedule of 32 districts of Balochistan. According to the schedule, the LG polls on special seats would be held on December 14. Meanwhile, the commission will hear the case related to thrice postponed local government elections in Karachi on November 15. The local government polls in Karachi postponed thrice due to non-availability of required number of security forces for static duty during the election. Earlier, it has been argued that the Sindh government faces a shortage of 16,785 police personnel due to their duties in flood affected areas, hence the election should be postponed for three months.