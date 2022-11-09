Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan despite con­tributing less than 1% to global warming was amongst the top ten most affected countries by climate change and global warming.

He said that by 2050 Pakistan would become one of the most vul­nerable countries to face the brunt of climate change. The president called upon the entire nation and relevant organizations to brace themselves with the help of international commu­nity to minimize the negative impacts of climate change. He expressed these views while addressing the ‘Pakistan- International and National Donors Conference’ for Relief and Rehabilita­tion, organized by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Islamabad. The conference was attended by Min­ister for National Health Services, Reg­ulations & Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel, Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, representatives of international and national organiza­tions, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), diplomats and others, a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing here said.

While highlighting the importance of first-aid training, the president urged the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and other such organizations to launch comprehensive training and skill-im­parting programs to train the youth in first-aid techniques and expertise with the aim to provide immediate relief to the affected population during man made or natural calamities. He said that in order to counter the negative fallouts of climate change, the govern­ment had taken and was taking mul­tiple steps in different directions at the international, regional and local levels which were, however, hampered peri­odically by events and shocks taking place in some other parts of the world.

The president further said that the world had become a small place and any negative development like war and natural or man made disasters taking place in one part of the world affected countries all around the globe. He said that now the world should move from the doctrine of Mutually Assured De­struction towards the concept of To­tal Peace. This, he added, would save trillions of dollars spent on produc­ing weapons of mass destruction and could be diverted towards saving hu­manity from hunger, disease and pov­erty and improving and rejuvenating the environment to save the endan­gered flora and fauna from extinction.

“The people of the country possess an outstanding philanthropic spirit and they always come forward to do­nate generously in cash and kind and volunteer themselves for rescue and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the population affected by manmade and natural calamities”, he remarked.

The president added that con­certed and cogent efforts by all the national and international stakehold­ers were needed to employ all avail­able resources for rehabilitating the floods-affected population. He said that all people of the world should be treated on the basis of equality dig­nity, respect and honour, without any discrimination on the basis of colour, creed religion, language or race and the world resources should propor­tionally be allocated to enable all the people to realize their full potential.

The president also expressed grati­tude to UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the US Congressional delega­tion led by Ms Sheila Jackson Lee, am­bassadors of different countries and representatives of International Orga­nizations who personally visited flood-affected areas and interacted with the flood victims, assessed the damage done by the climate change-induced super floods and took steps to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims