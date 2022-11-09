Share:

LAHORE - After placing him under suspension for his continued defiance of the official orders, the federal government has finally decided to commence the process of removal from service against CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, it has been learnt reliably. The federal government on Tuesday wrote yet another letter to the police officer giving him a final chance to report back to Islamabad from Punjab. It seems to be a prelude to the start of disciplinary proceedings against the defiant officer who also attended an official meeting in Lahore wearing a police uniform on Tuesday. According to the rules, a police officer cannot wear uniform during the days he has been placed under suspension. It may be mentioned here that the LHC has also rejected the CCPO’s application, challenging the orders of his suspension issued by the federal government. In case of non-compliance of the directions of Establishment Division, removal from service proceedings will be initiated against Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, a source in the federal government confided to The Nation Tuesday. According to an official letter, the CCPO has failed to report and join the Establishment Division despite its repeated directions. The federal government has directed the police officer to report to the establishment division immediately without any further delay. The current tug-of-war between the Centre and Punjab over repatriation of officers has its roots in May 25 incidents involving torture and arrests of the PTI workers during the long march. Immediately after the establishment of the PTI government in Punjab as a result of court orders, the PTI leaders had indicated that those officers involved in the violence against PTI workers will be taken to task. In this regard, the task was given to CCPO Lahore to take action against the officers and politicians of the PML-N who were involved in torturing the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. Besides this, the CCPO was given the instructions that he should take action against MNAs and political leaders of PML-N by registering cases against them. Following these instructions, cases were registered against many PML-N leaders from Punjab, along with FIRs against federal ministers including Javed Latif and Maryam Aurangzeb. In this background, the federal government decided that the services of CCPO Lahore should be withdrawn from Punjab whereas the Punjab government had been resisting this move for the last couple of months. The existing discard between the two rival governments has further intensified after some details of the latter’s meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan came to surface. The CCPO on October 8 had held a meeting with the PTI chairman in the presence of some provincial ministers to assure his allegiance to the PTI’s provincial government in Punjab. The PTI chairman had told him that he could continue working with Punjab as long as he felt comfortable. The former PM had also lauded the CCPO’s role in registeration of FIRs against the two PML-N leaders Javaid Latif and Maryam Aurangzeb in terrorism cases. Dogar reportedly told Khan that he tried to arrest a PTI defector and now MPA on the PML-N ticket Asad Khokhar but he managed to take a flight abroad. The CCPO, however, said that his meeting with Imran Khan was a routine meeting in which he congratulated Khan on his 70th birthday. Following this development, the federal government wrote a letter to the Punjab government seeking repatriation of the Lahore CCPO. An earlier letter sent by the federation to the Punjab government had stated that an inquiry has to be initiated against the CCPO Lahore on certain complaints so he should be relieved from the province and his services must be repatriated to the Establishment Division with immediate effect. Punjab government rejected the federal government’s request to relieve Dogar from the province. The Punjab government had told the Federation, in a letter, to send the complaints against the CCPO Lahore, and the provincial government will investigate the matter through inquiry.