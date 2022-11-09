Share:

LAHORE-Foreign players on Tuesday upset hosts in the ITF Pakistan Juniors Tennis Championships Leg-1 being played at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

In the boys singles, Zaidh Zihar of Sri Lanka upset 8th Seed Bilal Asim of Pakistan by 7-6(5),2-6,6-4 while in the girl’s singles, Dene Yuksel of Turkey upset 4th seed Natalia Zaman of Pakistan by 6-1,6-4. In another girl singles match, Mandagalla Princy of India upset 8th Seed Pakistan’s Sheeza Sajid.

In the boys singles second round, Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) beat Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) 6-7(5),7-5,6-2; Imran Khaitbaev (UZB) beat Mars Argun(TUR) 6-3,6-3; Burga Ozkoc (TUR) beat Thanathip Poti (THA) 6-3,6-0; Azat Sarsembaev (KAZ) beat Ibrahim Furkan Deniz (TUR) 6-3,6-0; Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) beat Kivanc Bedir (TUR) 6-1,6-; Teetawat Tavachphongsri(THA) beat M. Talha Khan(PAK) 7-6(7),7-5;Zaidh Zihar (SRI) beat Bilal Asim(PAK) 7-6(5),2-6,6-4; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Hamid Israr (PAK) 1-6, 6-3,7-6(1).

In the girls singles second round, Polina Kaibekova (RUS) beat Madina Omarova (KAZ) 6-3,6-1; Janvi Asawa (IND) beat Amna Ali Qayum(PAK) 6-1,6-2; Defne Yuksel (TUR) beat Natalia Zaman (PAK) 6-1,6-4; Thaniya Sarai Gogulamanda (IND) beat Zainab Ali Raja(PAK)6-0,6-0; Deren Ozel (TUR) beat Taira Abildayeva(KAZ) 6-1,6-2; Mandagalla Princy (IND) beat Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-0,6-2.