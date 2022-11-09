Share:

Diamer - A girls’ school in Darel Valley of Diamer district was set on fire in the early hours of Tuesday by three unidentified miscreants, according to the police’s Emergency Control Room. The police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Section 6 (terrorist act) and 7 (punishment for terrorist act) of the Anti-Terrorism Act along with Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to the FIR, the miscreants torched the girls middle school and fled the scene. As a result, the school, including its furniture, was completely burnt. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid ordered an investigation into the incident, according to the government spokesperson Ali Taj