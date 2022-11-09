Share:

Through the auspices of your forum, I would like to draw the attention of the people regarding global warming and its impact. Unfortunately, Pakistan is one of the highly effected countries in the world by global warming. As we can see, the recent floods devastated huge parts of our country and left it in crisis during this difficult time.

One of the major reasons behind the flood and land sliding /avalanche is the deforestation which directly effects the weather, making it warmer and also results in soil erosion. Our responsibility as a citizen of Pakistan is to get awareness about such issues and plant more and more trees to keep nature alive as it was before. Otherwise if we keep fighting with the nature than it hits back.

SYEDA KAYNAT FATIMA RIZVI,

Karachi.