ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs500 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs152,300 against its sale at Rs151,800, the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs428 and was sold at Rs130,572 against Rs130, 144; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs119,692 against its sale at Rs119,300, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1,610 and Rs1,380.31, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1,672 against its sale at $1,676, the association reported.