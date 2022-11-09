Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has closed a deputy superintendent of police to Central Police Office (CPO) for using abusive language against his junior officers and cops who were imparting security duty in Red Zone to maintain law and order during protest of a political party, informed sources. The DSP closed to CPO by the Islamabad police chief has been identified as Ghulam Mustafa Dhari, who was posted as DSP/ PM Office with Additional Charge of DSP/ PM House, they said.

According to sources, IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan came into action after a video which went viral on social media showing a group of police officers and cops making complaints against abusive behavior of DSP Ghulam Mustafa Dhari. They said the IG held an inquiry into the incident and found the DSP guilty.

They said IG closed DSP to CPO.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar issued posting and transfer orders of two police officers/SDPOs. According to sources, IGP Faisal Shahkar transferred SDPO Talagang Ms Anam Sher (ASP) and appointed her as SDPO Civil Lines Circle. Syed Kazim Naqvi, who was serving as SDPO Civil Lines Circle, has also been changed and posted as SDPO Hazro, Attock. A notification in his regard has been issued by the provincial police chief.