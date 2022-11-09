Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday called a meeting of senior leadership of the party at his Lahore’s residence Zaman Park at 6 pm.

As per details, the final planning regarding the long march, which is set to resume from tomorrow will be discussed. While Imran Khan will also be addressing a meeting of Gujranwala division through video link and will give responsibilities to the Gujranwala division’s leaders.

Imran Khan will spend a busy day at Zaman Park today, he will also meet party leaders and members of the Assembly, Chairman PTI Khan will monitor the "Haqeeqi Azadi" March from Zaman Park.

On the other hand, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) leader Siraj ul Haq will also visit Imran Khan today. Siraj ul Haq and Ameer ul Azeem will be visiting former premier to inquire about his health.