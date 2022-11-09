Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday termed the FIR registered over the failed assassination attempt on him farcical’, saying he would give his position through his lawyers. The police registered an FIR and named the detained attacker as the prime accused a day after Supreme Court ordered Punjab IGP to register the case within 24 hours or face suo motu action. Naveed Mohammad Basheer, who was nabbed at the crime scene, has been named as the prime accused in the case. Police said it has registered the FIR on the direction of the Supreme Court and named Basheer under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and Section 302, 324, and 440 of the Pakistan Penal Code. In a confessional video, Basheer said he attacked Khan because he was “misleading the public”. However, the FIR doesn’t mention the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior Army official, whom Khan had accused of hatching a plot to assassinate him. “On the issue of the farcical FIR my lawyers will give my position,” Khan said in a series of tweets. “All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state & my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation