LAHORE-Iran’s gold medal winner taekwondo athlete Armin Hadipur and other international athletes have praised the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PFT) for hosting the 4th Combaxx Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship G2 successfully in Islamabad, terming it as a prologue to more such prestigious international events in the country in future too.

The process of participating world contingents’ return to their respective home countries has been completed but before their departure, they said they were impressed by the traditional hospitality of Pakistan, where they enjoyed the play to the fullest. Armin Hadipur said: “Pakistan athletes are very talented which can be gauged from their securing second place in the Asian level championship, also an indication that they are going to be tough opponents in future international outings.”

Armin Hadipur termed his visit to Pakistan as a historical one, saying he used to read about Pakistan on social media but after landing here, he found it to be a more beautiful land than his expectations, adding, “I am impressed by its beauty and I must say that I thoroughly enjoyed my sports trip.”

Kazakhstan’s female gold winner athlete Noray Honova termed Pakistan as the loveliest place. “We visited Shakarparian, and View Lake resorts in Islamabad which are really beautiful picnic spots full of natural beauty. I enjoyed Pakistani cuisine, especially the traditional tasteful dishes.”

Egypt’s gold winner player Sherif Khairy said he has assembled nice memories of his play and stay in Pakistan, adding, he was happy to know that Pakistan has also been given the hosting rights of next year’s 5th Open Taekwondo Championship, which means they will be in Pakistan next year as well.