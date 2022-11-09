Share:

A prestigious change of guard ceremony was held here on Friday at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in connection with the 141st birth anniversary of the great poet, philosopher and visionary.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy, clad in immaculate whites, assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm.

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman and Major General Muhammad Shahbaz Khan Garrison Commander also visited Mazar-e-Iqbal and offered fateha and laid wreaths.

On the other hand, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal, a public holiday has been declared across the country today(Wednesday). Federal and provincial institutions will remain closed on this day, while all private and public educational institutions of the country, State Bank and other federal and provincial departments have also been declared a holiday today.

The 145th birth anniversary of national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed today (Wednesday) all over the country with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The federal government has announced November 9 as a public holiday, in connection with the birth anniversary of the country’s national poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877. He is also recognised as national poet, and known as Muffakir-e-Pakistan (thinker of Pakistan), Shair-e-Mashriq (poet of the east) and Hakeemul Ummat (doctor of the Muslim ummah) and is credited with sparking the pan-Islamic thought among Muslims of the subcontinent.

Allama Iqbal envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent‚ which led to the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

It was Iqbal’s dream of a free state but unfortunately, he could not see the independence of Pakistan and died on April 21, 1938.