ISLAMABAD - A terrorist, “propagated as a missing person”, was killed while a soldier was also martyred during an intelligence- based operation (IBO) in Shakas area of Khyber district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing.The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said a joint operation was conducted in Shakas during which an ‘intense’ exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, terrorist Liaquat Ali alias Shaheen, an important terrorist commander, was killed,” the statement said, adding that killed militant was also “propagated as a missing person”. According to the ISPR, he remained “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing[s] and extortion”. Weapons and ammunition were seized from him in large quantities, it said. The ISPR statement went on to say that a sepoy, 28-year-old Saleem Khan from Swabi, was also martyred in the operation after fighting “gallantly”. The ISPR further said: “Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”