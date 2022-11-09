Share:

CATANIA- Italy’s new interior minister insisted Monday it was treating migrants “with humanity” after widespread criticism of moves to allow only the most vulnerable to disembark from charity rescue ships. Around 500 migrants disembarked in the Sicilian port of Catania over the weekend after being rescued by two charity ships from leaky, overcrowded boats seeking to cross from North Africa to Europe. But around 250 from the two ships were denied permission to land under orders of Italy’s new hard-right government, including a group of 35 men onboard the German-flagged Humanity 1, a vessel then ordered to leave.