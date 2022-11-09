Share:

KHANEWAL - Senior Working Journalist Forum and Citizens Forum will continue to cooperate in providing the best entertainment facilities to the citizens and beautifying the parks. Speaking to the media after installing of four beautiful benches for the citizens coming for walk in citizens park Peoples Colony Y Block Khanewal, he said that in order to make the city clean green and a model city, Senior Working Journalist Forum District Press Club Khanewal and Citizens’ Forum Khanewal is planting plantations on a large scale to restore parks, schools, colleges and green belts, and beautiful benches are being installed in parks and public places for the convenience of citizens who come for sightseeing. On this occasion Citizens General Secretary of the Forum Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf Advocate, Finance Secretary Haji Muhammad Naseem, Senior Working Journalist Forum Members and Senior Journalists Qalzam Bashir Ahmed were present on the occasion.