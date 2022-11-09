Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has decided to resign from the Senate after he was conveyed party leadership’s annoyance over his recent political positions. In a series of tweets yesterday, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said a senior leader of PPP met him and conveyed him the party leadership’s annoyance over his recent political stance and sought his resignation. Khokhar added that he had happily agreed to resign as per the party’s directives. The Senator said that he will submit his resignation to the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani today (November 9). The PPP leader maintained that as a political worker, he had the right to express his opinions on matters of public interest