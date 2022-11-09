Share:

PESHAWAR - Standing Committee of Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has decided to remove Secretary Transport from his post for frustrating the Regularisation of Employees Act 2022 and creating hurdles in implementation of the law. Meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Rules, Privileges and Implementation of Government Assurances was chaired by Deputy Speaker, Mehmood Jan here Tuesday concurred to remove secretary transport for confronting the act. The meeting was attended by members of the committee including KP Minister Transport Shah Muhammad Wazir, Asif Khan, Sumaira Shams, Night Yasmin Orakzai, Ranjeet Singh, Salahuddin besides Secretary Transport, Amir Latif, Secretary Establishment, Saeed Akhtar, Special Secretary Local Government, Irfanullah and concerned officials. The meeting discussed privilege motion of Nighat Yasmin Orakzai regarding regularisation of employees working in local government department.