PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourist Authority (KPCTA), in partnership with PTDC, provincial tourism departments, and private sector businesses, will exhibit its rich tourism potential in World Travel Market (WTM) London at Excel London from 7th – 9th November 2022.

KPCTA set up an information desk to provide information to the visitors about the integrated tourism zones (ITZs), tourist spots, and the culture of KP.

On the first day of WTM, brochures, pamphlets, and other promotional materials were distributed among interested visitors. Different documentaries on provincial tourism were screened to highlight the tourism potential of the province along with its rich culture and beautiful valleys of the province.

KPCTA reiterated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s stance of investing more resources for the uplift of tourism in merged areas. KP Tourism revolutionary projects are being undertaken under the PPP framework, including Integrated Tourism zones at Ganool, Mankiyal, and Madaglasht. The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aims to enhance the influx of foreign tourists to show them the rich touristic potential of this country and contribute to the socio-economic development of its people through tourism