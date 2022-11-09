Share:

LAHORE -The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday inducted legendary Pakistani spinner late Abdul Qadir in the ICC Hall of Fame. Among Qadir, the other legends that join the prestigious list of cricketing greats that makes up the ICC Hall of Fame include Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Charlotte Edwards. All new three inductees would be honoured in a special presentation ceremony to take place prior to the start of play at the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Usman Qadir, son of Abdul Qadir said, “On behalf of the family, I want to say thank you very much to the ICC for nominating my father for induction into the Hall of Fame. It is a very big honour for the family to hear of this news.