LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday restricted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing PTI chief Imran Khan. The directive came during the hearing of the PTI chief’s plea against the FIA summons in the prohibited funding case opened against him. During the hearing the court ordered the FIA and other parties to submit their responses at the next hearing. The court asked if some action could be taken against a political party following the instructions of the federal government. “Does this inquiry have any legal protection or not?” asked the court. In response to this, Khan’s lawyer said: “The inquiry of the prohibited funding case has no legal protection.” The FIA alleges that the PTI’s accounts were opened with the signatures of the party’s top leadership, the court maintained. “Do you accept these accounts?” questioned the court. “There are 13 accounts that the PTI doesn’t accept,” replied the lawyer. The hearing was adjourned till December 7.