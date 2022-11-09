Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to Egypt as successful saying Climate Implementation Summit remained fruitful especially in the context of Pakistan.

In a statement on Wednesday, she said it was for the first time that fiscal impact of the climate change on the developing countries was recognized.

She said there was also an unprecedented international consensus to compensate the developing countries through provision of financial resources.

The Information Minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is only engaged in serving the masses ever since coming to power whilst there is a character on the other side who is only busy in stoking chaos and anarchy.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said we are trying to build the economy on strong footings, regretting the politics of those who are resorting to the politics of arson and vandalism and attacking the institutions.

The Information Minister said we are working to save the flood affected people from winter, disease and hunger while on the other hand some elements are blocking the access of children and ambulances to hospitals.