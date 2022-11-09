Share:

KARACHI - A meeting was held in Karachi presided by Federal Insurance Ombudsman Dr Khawar Jameel, during which the problems faced by the people across the country regarding insurance were reviewed. Participating in the meeting through video link, Dr Khawar Jameel got the details of the applications received regarding the insurance claims and the settlements on them. Participants briefed the ombudsman that public complaints are being dealt with and the process of getting the people’s insurance claim amounts due to various insurance companies is going on as soon as possible. They are speeding up the process of delivering justice to the threshold, as per President Arif Alvi’s vision. Director General Federal Insurance Ombudsman Mobashir Naeem Siddiqui said that the offices of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman will start working in Faisalabad and Sukkur soon. Dr Khawar Jameel directed that all regional directors should intensify the insurance awareness campaign in their respective cities Also ensure the holding of seminars, he said that details of the insurance companies who are neglecting the public in timely payment of their legitimate insurance claims should be immediately provided to the Federal Insurance Ombudsman. Besides DG (FIO) Mobashir Naeem Siddiqui from Karachi, Ayaz Mahmood, Umar Farooq, Ronaq Hayat, Nazar Muhammad Kalhoro, Dr Fazal Muhammad Abrejo, Mumtaz Qureshi and Subhan Memon attended the meeting while Abdul Basit Khan (Lahore) Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui (Islamabad) Rifat Qazi (Peshawar), Hafeezur Rehman (Quetta), Salim Raza Asif (Multan) and Muatasim Abbasi (Hyderabad) participated on video link.