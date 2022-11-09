Share:

ISLAMABAD - After remaining a silent spectator for 24 hours over forced closure of national road network by PTI activists, the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have finally wrote a letter to the Ministry of Communications on Tuesday to seek help of the other law enforcement agencies to make its network operational. Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway are closed near Islamabad due to protest demonstrations by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protesters against a failed assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The protestors have also blocked the N-5, commonly known as GT Road, on at least two different points in addition to the closure of some inner city roads in Rawalpindi. It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab police and the district administration did not take action against these protests as the demonstrations and PTI’s agitations are backed by the provincial government of the Punjab. Though, the blockades at inner city roads are causing huge hardships for the commuters and public but closure of national road network means disconnection amongst federal entities, which is having much grave impact than the local roads. However, leaving public at large on the mercy of few dozen people, its beyond understanding that why the National Highway and Motorways Police are not fulfilling its professional duties as all the interprovincial roads come under the jurisdiction of the federal govt.