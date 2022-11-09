Share:

PESHAWAR - Khitab Gul & Jehan Ara Welfare Society, Peshawar has signed an MoU with Capt Asfandyar Shaheed Vocational Training Centre/Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (CASVTC) KP-TEVTA for awarding scholarships & job placement to poor deserving students. According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the MoU was signed by Chairman Khitab Gul & Jehan Ara Welfare Society Peshawar (KG & JAWS) Aurangzeb Khan and Principal CIS VTC Mujtaba Mehdi.

According to the MoU, the welfare society will provide financial assistance and scholarships to 35 poor and deserving male and female students for completion of their six months diplomas in various trades like woodwork, plumbing, electrician, auto-mechanic, tailoring, electronics, cooking, etc.

Wing Cdr (retired) Ejaz Khan, Vice Chairman of KG & JAWS assured that all students who demonstrated interest and worked hard throughout their Diploma course will be given a free monthly ration and that, upon completion of their diploma, they will be given financial and operational support in establishing small scale businesses related to their particular trade.

At the closing of the MoU signing ceremony, a total of 22 male and 13 female students received certificates of scholarships for the entire course, under which all their expenses shall be borne by the organization.