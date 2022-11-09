Share:

BAHAWALPUR-Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas inaugurated the opening ceremony of Danish Schools Annual Sports Gala 2022 in Hasilpur on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, The Minister said the Punjab government is determined to promote education and co-curricular activities among students. He said there is a dire need to appreciate the best sportsmen besides top position holders. “As many as 1760 students of Danish Schools are participating in the Sports Gala 2022 and their sportsman spirit is exemplary.” Later, the Provincial Minister inaugurated the newly-constructed residential block for the students of Danish School Haislpur. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar was also present at the occasion.