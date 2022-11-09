Share:

SEOUL -North Korea said Tuesday that claims by the United States that Pyongyang is supplying artillery ammunition to Moscow for its war in Ukraine were groundless, state media KCNA reported. The rebuke comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula after a spate of North Korean weapons tests last week -- including an intercontinental ballistic missile -- as the United States and South Korea conducted their biggest-ever air force exercise. The United States and South Korea have warned that the North’s repeated recent missile launches could culminate in a nuclear test. Tuesday’s statement refuted allegations last week by White House national security spokesman John Kirby, who said the artillery from North Korea to Russia was coming under cover of shipments to the Middle East or Africa. “Recently, the US is persistently spreading a groundless ‘rumour of arms dealings’ between the DPRK and Russia,” North Korea’s vice director of military foreign affairs of the Ministry of National Defence said in a statement, according to KCNA The statement said North Korea sees the “rumour” as part of the United States “hostile attempt to tarnish the image of the DPRK in the international arena,” using an acronym for North Korea’s official name.