ISLAMABAD - The Youth Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the National Assembly of Pakistan has elected MNA Syed Ali Musa Gillani as its unopposed president. The election process was presided over by Additional Secretary Legislation Mushtaq Ahmed and Additional Secretary (Special Initiative/PMU) Syed Shamoon Hashmi. They informed the members about the composition of YPF and the election procedure. Addressing the YPF meeting, Gillani said that legislation was an important area where the YPF members need to pay attention. “It is the responsibility of the parliamentarians to legislate to protect the fundamental rights of common people.” He thanked the YPF members for trusting him. He lauded the staff of National Assembly Secretariat and PMU for successfully conducting this election. National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani congratulated MNA Ali Musa Gillani on being elected the president of YPF. In separate messages, they expressed confidence that Ali Musa Gillani will transform the YPF into an active forum.