ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani nation will mark the 145th birth anniversary of great philosopher and poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Wednesday (today). The world-famed poet of the east was born on November 9, 1877, in a middle-class family in Kashmiri Mohallah, an ancient densely-populated locality of Sialkot city. The day will be marked with special prayers in mosques for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and the freedom of all the Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine. Meanwhile, the federal government has announced November 9 as a public holiday. A notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office dated 08.11.2022 said, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to desire that 9th November (Iqbal Day) shall henceforth be observed as a public holiday”.