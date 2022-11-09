Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says the government will take all necessary measures to maintain law and order across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he warned that no one would be allowed to disturb peaceful environment of the country.

The Interior Minister said people have rejected the PTI's long march and only a small group of party workers are supporting it.

He said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan is pursuing an agenda of halting foreign investment in the country.

Commenting on Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya, Rana Sanaullah said a fact finding committee is engaged in collecting evidence.