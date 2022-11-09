Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday rejected news appearing in certain sections of the media about the shortage of diesel in the country, terming it “incorrect and misleading”. “Sufficient diesel stocks are available in the country to cater to the necessary demand,” OGRA spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief statement. He said it had been noted that certain sections of the press reported about “limited stocks” of diesel in the country, which was “not correct”.