Share:

Pakistan cricket team beat New Zealand in the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup in Sydney to qualify for the final on Wednesday.

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the T20 World Cup in Australia to reach the final for the third time in the limited format.

Earlier, New Zealand set a target of 153 runs for Pakistan in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Sydney.

During the semi-final match played in Sydney, the Captain of the New Zealand team won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan. While the black caps only managed to score 152 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs.

At the start of New Zealand’s innings, Shaheen sent opener Finn Allen to the pavilion for 4 runs in the first over, while Shadab ran out Devon Conway on the last ball of the sixth over.

Glenn Phillips was caught and bold by Mohammad Nawaz, who only managed to score six runs. While the skipper Kane Williamson played well and scored 46 runs of 42 balls. He was sent back to the pavilion by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 17th over.

Pakistan have allowed only 54 runs off the last six overs of the innings, despite New Zealand having seven wicket in hand at the start of that sequence. New Zealand are generally a fast-finishing team, while Pakistan have been excellent at keeping teams in check at the death. In this match, Pakistan’s death bowling seems to have trumped New Zealand’s hitting.