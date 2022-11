Share:

Pakistan and France have agreed to work together to combat climate change.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Egypt.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked France for its assistance to flood victims in Pakistan.

The French Foreign Minister assured her country's full support with respect to international community's help to Pakistan in the fight against climate change.