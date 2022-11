Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated the Pakistan cricket team on making it to the final with an incredible come back.

In a tweet today (Wednesday), he said the victory is testimony of passion, commitment and discipline.

Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for a stellar performance against New Zealand in the semi-final.

He wished the team good luck for final.