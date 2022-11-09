Share:

“Where there is life, there is hope.”

–Grover

Back in 1969, Sesame Street was introduced to the world and became a pioneering TV show that went on to teach generations of young children the alphabet, how to count and emphasised certain social values. It involved a body of ethinically diverse characters who lived on a fictional Sesame Street in New York. It was the most viewed children’s show in all of the world and aired in more than 120 countries. The show was the brainchild of Joan Ganz Cooney who wanted to create a programme that was just as educational as it was entertaining. She also wanted to use the TV in a way that would help underprivileged children prepare for kindergarten.