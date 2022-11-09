Share:

LAHORE - Due to prevailing law and order situation in the country, Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) postponed the Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship and Divisional National Basketball Championship Grade-A for the time being. The decision was taken after Pakistan Sports Board has informed the federation that the security forces have occupied the entire facility of Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad and all sports activities during the month of November 2022 have been suspended. “New dates will be announced as soon as federation has clarity on the availability of the sports facilities in the Pakistan Sports Complex,” said FBBA Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor.