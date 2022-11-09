Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Vice President Maj Gen Tariq Haleem Suri (R), Secretary General Haider Hussain, Brig Tabassum (R) have met with Sindh Provincial Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh at his office to discuss the ways of promoting the national game in the country.

During the meeting, PHF Vice President Maj Gen Tariq Haleem Suri (R) spoke in detail about the current hockey and also told about the performance of the national team during the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup in Malaysia. “There are nine new players who have shown good performance despite their debut that shows the morale of the team has also increased.”

The PHF officials presented a national hockey team shirt to Provincial Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, on which he thanked them; saying Sindh government will continue to play its role in the development and promotion of the national game hockey. “There is a dire need to hunt fresh talent and train and groom it so that he may represent the country at higher level and win laurels for the country.”

The PHF officials said that the plan to regain lost hockey glory needs a huge boost in PHF finances as everyone knows, without involvement of heavy investment, no one takes interest in this game. “We need to invest very heavily, with not only conducting a great number of national tournaments and leagues but also to send them abroad to train and take part in maximum international hockey events to gain much-needed exposure that will not only sharpen their skills but also help them win international laurels for Pakistan.”