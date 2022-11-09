Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani pine nuts exports to China from January-September this year crossed the figure of $47.691 million, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday quoting official data of China’s General Administration of Customs. Pine nuts from Pakistan have taken up more than 42% of China’s imports, ranking second among major pine nut exporters to China. Data from GACC showed that in the first nine months of 2022, China imported 4,290.642 tons of pine nuts from Pakistan worth nearly $48 million while in the same period, China imported 15,253.90 tons of pine nuts from around the world valuing about $112.98 million. Abdullah Afridi, a pine nut exporter from Pakistan, expressed his views to China Economic Net that Pakistani pine nuts are very popular in China and sell well among Chinese and international consumers at large exhibitions. “China International Import Expo (CIIE) provides us with a platform where we get access to buyers easily. Due to the 2nd phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, Pakistani pine nuts have zero tariffs to China, which helps us sell at a good price here and compete with Afghanistan, Russia, and other countries,” Afridi added.