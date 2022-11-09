Share:

SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday sensitizing the international community on the plight of flood-hit Pakistan, said the country needed additional funding, not debts, to rebuild a resilient and adaptive infrastructure as the financing gap was widening by the day. “We have to fight and rebuild a resilient and adaptive infrastructure which can only be done through additional funding, not loans and debt… But the gap is widening by the day. It is the duty of the global north to understand our plight,” the prime minister said in his National Statement at the COP27 summit held here. He told the international gathering that the climate change-induced catastrophic flooding in Pakistan had impacted 33 million people - the size of three European countries – with more than half being women and children. He said that the floods had destroyed over 8000 kilometres of highways, damaged more than 3000 kilometers of railway tracks and washed away crops over four million acres. The Post-Disaster Needs Assessment estimated over $30 billion in loss and damage, he added. He said Pakistan suffered the man-made disaster despite less than one percent contribution to the carbon footprint. He told the gathering that the flood-hit Pakistan had to import wheat, palm oil, and “very expensive” oil and gas spending around $32 billion dollars. He said the country had also redirected its resources to meet the basic needs of the millions of flood-affected households. He said Pakistan was spending billions of dollars from its own resources to provide shelter, homes, medical aid, and food package to millions of people. “How one can expect us to carry out this gigantic task on our own?” he questioned and thanked the international community for extending support to Pakistan for the relief of the flood survivors. Highlighting Pakistan’s priorities, the prime minister emphasised prioritizing the Global Goal on Adaptation both in terms of financing and timelines. The current financing gap is too high to sustain any real recovery needs of those on the frontlines of climate catastrophe, he added. Secondly, he said, the Loss and Damage needed to be part of the core agenda of COP27 to meet the pressing humanitarian needs of those who were trapped in a crisis of public financing fuelled by debt and yet have to fund climate disasters on their own. Thirdly, Prime Minister Shehbaz called for clearly defining climate finance as new, additional and sustained resources with a transparent mechanism to meet the needs of developing and vulnerable countries with the required speed and scale. “We have been talking for years. But have failed to even agree on the basics. Pledges made at the Copenhagen COP15 in 2009 for mobilizing USD 100 billion per annum by 2020 have still not been realized. They need to be enhanced given the increased frequency and intensity of climate extreme events,” he urged. Moreover, the prime minister also called for the creation of a Global Climate Risk Index of all parties of the UNFCCC where the projects from the most vulnerable countries must get prioritized and speedy approvals for climate finance. Besides, he said the mitigation ambition needed to be revived in a clear burden-share formula. He said Pakistan’s 2030 ambition in the NDCs were already higher than many countries and that the country was heading towards a Net Zero plan. Prime Minister Shehbaz said the COP27 summit rang an alarm bell for humanity as it was the only platform where the vulnerable countries took their case to the rich and the resourced, to build a common purpose for justice, carbon neutrality and a roadmap to crucial policy resets. He said the bargain between the North and the South would not work unless there was a transformational shift in the flow of capacities, finances and technology that reversed the pyramid of climate capital. He said the COP might have a real chance to find common ground toward achieving the objectives of the Convention and the Paris Agreement. “It is now or never. For us there is indeed no Planet B,” he concluded. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed a high-level segment of COP 27, titled “Climate Change and Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities” here. On the occasion, he stressed that climate change impacts had provided an opportunity to the global community to cease upon and chart a course to secure its future and support the vulnerable communities in the countries like Pakistan. He underlined the need for collective efforts, sharing of resources and technology with the vulnerable countries like Pakistan which had braced the worst devastation caused by climate induced floods. The roundtable was cochaired by the prime minister with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store. During the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held meetings with the world leaders especially Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the sidelines of the COP27 conference. In his meeting with the Saudi crown prince, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that the Saudi leader’s upcoming visit to Pakistan would promote bilateral cooperation. “Looking forward to the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince to Pakistan, the prime minister said that he was confident that this visit would promote bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the PM Office said in a statement following the meeting. They reviewed the bilateral relations with a view to further enhance the ongoing cooperation in various fields. “Both sides expressed determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two brotherly countries,” the statement added. During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia, which were deeply rooted in common faith, culture, values and an eternal tradition of mutual support. Referring to their recent meeting in Riyadh, the prime minister and the crown prince expressed satisfaction at the growing high-level ties. The two leaders expressed their determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two countries. Shehbaz Sharif particularly emphasized the importance of increasing trade, investment, development and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the mutual interest of the people of the two brotherly countries. Appreciating Saudi Arabia’s assistance to Pakistan’s flood-affected people, the prime minister said that Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by the effects of climate change. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also interacted with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. During the meeting, he underscored that COP-27 must take bold decisions to address climate change, particularly in the context of climate justice, adaptation and establishing a dedicated financing facility for climate-induced loss and damage. Chancellor Scholz evinced keen interest in Pakistan’s reconstruction and rehabilitation plans in the wake of the devastating floods, and assured the Prime Minister of Germany’s continued support. Later, the prime minister met with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas GahrStore and thanked his government for providing critical support for Pakistan’s flood relief efforts, emphasized the need for the two countries to work together to address the adverse effects of climate change.