Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the youth to take guidance from the thoughts and teachings of national poet Allama Iqbal.

In his tweets on Wednesday, he paid tributes to the national poet on his birth anniversary being observed today.

He said every day of this month will be used to promote the thoughts of Allama Iqbal. A national committee consisting of well-known personalities is performing this duty.

The Prime Minister said Allama Iqbal was not only a great philosopher, thinker and writer but also a 'Qari' and expounder of Quran.

Shehbaz Sharif said the message of Iqbal is reaching the whole world out of the confinement of time and borders. He said Iqbal's message is to be fulfilled by following Fikar-e-Iqbal.